Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc to run for another term

Emil Boc announced in a post on social media that he would run again for mayor of Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania’s Transylvania region, at the elections in June. Romania will hold both local and European elections on June 9.

“I will submit my candidacy for a new mandate as mayor of Cluj. Thank you for the honor you have given me to lead this wonderful city,” Boc said on Facebook.

Emil Boc was first elected mayor of Cluj-Napoca in 2004 and then re-elected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020, according to Monitorulcj.ro.

He was also the prime minister of Romania, leading the government between December 2008 and February 2012.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)