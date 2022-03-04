Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:52
Real Estate

Emerson signs lease agreement with Globalworth to relocate Bucharest office

04 March 2022
The Romanian subsidiary of the American technology and software group Emerson has leased 1,100 sqm of office space in Globalworth Campus, where it will relocate its Bucharest office starting April 2022.

The lease agreement with Globalworth is for seven years.

“The Emerson office in Bucharest plays a vital role in supporting customers both locally and across the central and southeastern region of Europe. The new office space will provide employees with a modern environment that supports their daily work requirements and inspires collaboration and innovative thinking to help customers enhance their operational performance. Moving to a more energy-efficient facility also supports our commitment to environmental sustainability by further reducing the impact of our operations on environmental resources,” explained Sebastian Ferecus, General Manager, Central and South-East Europe, Emerson.

Globalworth Campus is the biggest Class “A” office complex in Romania, with three A-class office buildings housing extensive office spaces, a conference centre, retail outlets and various other facilities spanning a rentable area of over 92,000 sqm.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Globalworth)

