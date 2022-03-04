Emerson signs lease agreement with Globalworth to relocate Bucharest office

The Romanian subsidiary of the American technology and software group Emerson has leased 1,100 sqm of office space in Globalworth Campus, where it will relocate its Bucharest office starting April 2022.

The lease agreement with Globalworth is for seven years.

“The Emerson office in Bucharest plays a vital role in supporting customers both locally and across the central and southeastern region of Europe. The new office space will provide employees with a modern environment that supports their daily work requirements and inspires collaboration and innovative thinking to help customers enhance their operational performance. Moving to a more energy-efficient facility also supports our commitment to environmental sustainability by further reducing the impact of our operations on environmental resources,” explained Sebastian Ferecus, General Manager, Central and South-East Europe, Emerson.

Globalworth Campus is the biggest Class “A” office complex in Romania, with three A-class office buildings housing extensive office spaces, a conference centre, retail outlets and various other facilities spanning a rentable area of over 92,000 sqm.

(Photo source: Globalworth)