Largest Romanian online retailer rents warehouse in Poland

eMag, the largest online retailer in Romania, has rented a 33,000 sqm warehouse in Poland, in a building under development in the P3 Błonie logistics park, 27 kilometers from Warsaw. The retailer thus tripled the size of its previous leasing contract.

The Romanian online retailer entered Poland in January 2015 when it acquired the Polish online retailer Agito. The rebranding of the Agito store into emag.pl took place in the fall of 2016.

“Agito has been part of eMag for one year. We’ve worked during this period to implement at Agito the business processes and technology we have in Romania,” eMag CEO Iulian Stanciu said.

eMag is also present in Bulgaria and Hungary. The brand is owned by local company Dante International, with a turnover of EUR 865 million in 2016. South-African fund Naspers holds a stake of 76.3% in Dante International, whereas Iulian Stanciu holds a stake of 23.6%.

