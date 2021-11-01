Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:11
Business

Major Romanian online marketplace eMAG seeks Greek retailers

01 November 2021
eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, is entering the Greek market - where it seeks retailers interested in placing their products on the eMAG marketplace, Profit.ro reported.

Group's courier firm Sameday sealed cooperation agreements with Greek peers to smooth the transport of products sold through the marketplace. The initial collection centre will be in Thessaloniki.

A similar operation of seeking retailers interested in listing their products on its own marketplace was initiated by eMAG in Germany in October, according to Profit.ro.

eMAG already asked the Hellenic Embassy's Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs to announce the beginning of the operation, initially in Athens and Thessaloniki, with a view of identifying interested Greek companies.

Romania ranks as the 10th destination among Greece's main export destinations.

Currently, eMAG operates a network of 30 showrooms in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

