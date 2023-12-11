Romania’s eMAG opens largest regional logistics centre near Budapest

eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer, has launched a logistics centre of over 100,000 square meters in Hungary after an investment of EUR 100 million.

The warehouse is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe and will serve customers in Hungary and the entire region: Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic, Profit.ro reported.

For the investment, eMAG received a grant of approximately EUR 12 million from HIPA, the Hungarian investment promotion agency.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)