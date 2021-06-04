Romania’s leading online retailer eMAG announces hybrid work for its 3,000 employees

Romania's biggest online retailer, eMAG, will allow its more than 3,000 employees at its headquarters, IT hubs, and customer care centers to work as best suits them depending on the type of activity, at home or the office, even after the end of the pandemic.

eMAG will keep its existing office space and invest over EUR 1.5 million to redesign its headquarters into a collaborative space and implement new technologies to support the hybrid way of working.

The main functionality of the venues will be to help people work better together, so the number of meeting rooms will be doubled, and they will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate mixed meetings - online & offline.

Currently, given the existing restrictions, more than 99% of eMAG office employees continue to work from home and will continue to do so until conditions allow for the transition to the new permanent hybrid mode of work.

Over the last 12 months, the company has conducted several internal studies related to remote work.

Some 96% of the employees answered that during this period they felt more productive while 78% said that they were comfortable with working from home.

However, only 37% of the employees said they felt connected to their team while working from home.

When asked how they want to work in the long run, most of them (97%) said they want to combine remote work with office work.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]