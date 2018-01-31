9.5 °C
Investor lists his furniture business on Bucharest Stock Exchange

by Romania Insider
Romanian investor Viorel Catarama will list his furniture business Elvila on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The Elvila shares will start trading on AeRO on Thursday.

Catarama established the company in 1990. Elvila operates a network of 25 store throughout the country, 14 of which are its own stores and 11 are franchise stores.

The furniture producer had sales of EUR 11.5 million and a net profit of over EUR 0.2 million in 2016, according to official data.

