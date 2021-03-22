Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 14:32
Entertainment

Car owned by Elton John goes up for auction in Romania

22 March 2021
A special car that the famous singer Elton John drove decades ago will go on sale at Artmark’s Auction of Technical Curiosities on March 25. The Maserati Spyder biturbo convertible has a starting price of EUR 8,000.

The car “stands out through a service designed by none other than the Maserati specialist Bill McGrath, being made in accordance with the exclusive requirements of the famous singer Elton John,” Artmark said. It has white leather seats with red stitching, and all its manuals can be found in the original leather wallet.

Elton John Maserati

The elegant Maserati, which can be admired until Thursday, March 25, at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest, was designed and made by Zagato, the world-famous designer company. It participated in the British Car Championship in the late 1980s and the European Car Championship and the World Car Championship in 1987, according to Artmark.

The Auction of Technical Curiosities will be held on the Artmark Live platform on March 25.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)

