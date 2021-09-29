Romanian online retailer Elefant repays bond before planned IPO

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian online retailer Elefant has fully repaid the corporate bonds issued in 2018, with a principal of RON 7.65 mln (EUR 1.5 mln) listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bond issued reached maturity on September 27.

The company reportedly prepares an IPO next month.

The company paid the principal and the last coupon on September 27. The bonds had a fixed coupon of 9%, payable semi-annually.

The bond issue, launched three years ago, was subscribed through a private placement brokered by SSIF Tradeville.

The online retail platform Elefant.ro reported a GMV (gross merchandise volume) of RON 120.7 mln in the first half of this year, compared to RON 117 mln in the first six months of 2020, while the number of unique visitors on the platform increased by 12% YoY, to 12 mln.

Elefant plans to reach 50 showrooms nationwide in the next four years, from an existing chain of 11 showrooms and 14 lifting points.

Wood & Company Financial Services is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an IPO at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) scheduled for November this year, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting on September 15 sources familiar with the operation.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)