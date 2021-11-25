Romanian online retailer Elefant raises EUR 3 mln with new bond issue

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Elefant Online, one of the largest online retailers in Romania, closed in advance on November 23 a private placement of bonds brokered by Tradeville through which it raised RON 17.5 mln (EUR 3 mln).

The next step is to list the bonds on the multilateral trading system at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds maturing in 2026 (5-year tenant) have a 9% coupon, payable semi-annually, attached.

The company just paid back earlier this year a RON 7.65 bond with a three-year tenant issued in 2018.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)