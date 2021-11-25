Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian online retailer Elefant raises EUR 3 mln with new bond issue

25 November 2021
Elefant Online, one of the largest online retailers in Romania, closed in advance on November 23 a private placement of bonds brokered by Tradeville through which it raised RON 17.5 mln (EUR 3 mln).

The next step is to list the bonds on the multilateral trading system at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The bonds maturing in 2026 (5-year tenant) have a 9% coupon, payable semi-annually, attached.

The company just paid back earlier this year a RON 7.65 bond with a three-year tenant issued in 2018.

(Photo source: the company)

