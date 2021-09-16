Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:26
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

16 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an IPO at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) scheduled for November this year, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting sources familiar with the operation.

Elefant Online, the company that operates the elefant.ro online store, has already issued bonds (RON 7.6 mln, or EUR 1.5 mln) at BVB that mature on September 27, 2021.

Elefant has attached a 9% coupon payable twice a year on its bonds issued in February 2019.

The company reported a modest increase in revenues and deep RON 3.79 mln (EUR 0.76 mln) losses in Jan-Jun this year, compared to thin RON 0.47 mln net profit in the same period of the year before, according to a company’s statement filed to Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to Confidas.ro data, Elefant is 60.7% owned by Millennium Gold Resources Limited, registered in Cyprus, OLIF BV in the Netherlands (29.4%) and Catalyst Romania Sca Sicar (9.92%).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:26
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

16 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an IPO at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) scheduled for November this year, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting sources familiar with the operation.

Elefant Online, the company that operates the elefant.ro online store, has already issued bonds (RON 7.6 mln, or EUR 1.5 mln) at BVB that mature on September 27, 2021.

Elefant has attached a 9% coupon payable twice a year on its bonds issued in February 2019.

The company reported a modest increase in revenues and deep RON 3.79 mln (EUR 0.76 mln) losses in Jan-Jun this year, compared to thin RON 0.47 mln net profit in the same period of the year before, according to a company’s statement filed to Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to Confidas.ro data, Elefant is 60.7% owned by Millennium Gold Resources Limited, registered in Cyprus, OLIF BV in the Netherlands (29.4%) and Catalyst Romania Sca Sicar (9.92%).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1