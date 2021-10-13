Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 08:12
Business

Romania’s electricity production, consumption back to pre-crisis levels

13 October 2021
The production of electricity in Romania lagged by 0.6% in January-August this year, compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 40.3 TWh.

For comparison, the consumption increased by 0.2% to 37.1 TWh, resulting in slightly wider net imports (still only 1.4% of the domestic production).

On the production side, the production in classical thermal stations (over one-third of the total) contracted by 6.0%, and the hydropower plants’ output (largely depending on natural circumstances) increased by 9%.

On the consumption side, there is a visible shift from the corporate (-3.1%) to residential (+12%) segments. The households increased their electricity consumption by 1TWh to 9.25 TWh compared to 27.5 TWh consumed by companies. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

Editor's picks