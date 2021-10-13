Romania’s electricity production, consumption back to pre-crisis levels

The production of electricity in Romania lagged by 0.6% in January-August this year, compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 40.3 TWh.

For comparison, the consumption increased by 0.2% to 37.1 TWh, resulting in slightly wider net imports (still only 1.4% of the domestic production).

On the production side, the production in classical thermal stations (over one-third of the total) contracted by 6.0%, and the hydropower plants’ output (largely depending on natural circumstances) increased by 9%.

On the consumption side, there is a visible shift from the corporate (-3.1%) to residential (+12%) segments. The households increased their electricity consumption by 1TWh to 9.25 TWh compared to 27.5 TWh consumed by companies.

