1.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 23, 16:34

Electrical equipment suppliers in Romania fined for anticompetition deal

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
energy

Romania’s Competition Council sanctioned one local company and two foreign firms for an agreement aimed at limiting the sale of a type of electricity measuring equipment in the country.

Romanian firm ABC Brasov, German firm GMC Messtechnik and American firm Dranetz Technologies, got fines totaling RON 4.95 million (some EUR 1.1 million). The German company received the highest sanction, namely RON 3.85 million (EUR 826,000).

The Competition Council found that the three companies agreed that ABC Brasov would become the only supplier for the TR2520A electricity measuring equipment in Romania. The German and American companies agreed to supply this type of equipment only to this firm, which would thus become the only bidder in public procurement procedures organized by local companies for this type of equipment.

The Competition Council’s investigation started after a complained filed by a company that participated in a tender organized by electrical maintenance firm Electrica Serv.

“The three companies removed competition and limited and controlled the selling of this equipment, the organizer of the auction having no other alternative to acquire this equipment,” the Competition Council said in a press release.

The competition watchdog has issued several big fines since the beginning of this year, after finalizing investigations on the electrical equipment market and security services market.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list