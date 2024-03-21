Electrica's shares rally 13% m/m as company is included in FTSE Russel index

The shares of the electricity distribution and supply company Electrica (BVB: EL) rose by 13% over the past month, and the company's market capitalization reached RON 4.4 billion (EUR 880 million). The blue chips' index BET and the index that follows the largest listed energy companies, BET-NG, were up by 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, during this period, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The evolution of EL shares came in the context of the company's recent inclusion in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets.

The indices committee of the global provider FTSE Russell confirmed on February 27 that the company's shares met all the criteria for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), respectively FTSE.

Electrica announced its consolidated net profit rose 11% y/y to RON 620 million (EUR 34 million) in 2023. EBITDA grew by 27.1% y/y to RON 1.7 billion (EUR 340 million).

The company is 48.8% owned by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy.

