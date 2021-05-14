Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 14:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica sees 28% profit drop in Q1 2021

14 May 2021
Electrica (EL), a group of electricity distribution and supply companies 49% controlled by the Romanian state, saw its net profit drop by 27.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 to RON 58 mln (EUR 11.8 mln). The group’s consolidated EBITDA was 11% lower year-on-year, at RON 199 mln (EUR 40 mln).

The lower results came in the context of the full market liberalization for household clients in Romania, which came with higher prices for end consumers. However, while Electrica’s consolidated revenues went up 2% to RON 1.73 bln (EUR 351 mln), the expenses went up 3.6% to RON 1.65 bln (EUR 335 mln).

The total distributed electricity volume increased by 5.4%, while the retail supplied electricity volume fell by 2%, compared with the same period of the previous year.

“In an atypical economic and social context, Electrica Group’s results for the first quarter of this year are in line with the budget,” said Electrica CEO Corina Popescu in a statement for investors.

“For the electricity supply area, the results of the first three months of 2021 should be read in the context of complete energy market liberalization, leading to a significant increase in energy purchase prices, correlated with the fact that the 2020 performance on this segment was an exceptional one, also due to the favorable effect of the recoveries related to the previous years. The intense period of changes related to the functionality of the electricity market led us to implement a series of measures primarily aiming to obtaining cost optimization for the end customer, while facilitating the customers’ transition in the competitive market by simplifying contracting flows,” she added.

The company's financial report for the first quarter is available here.

Electrica’s shares have significantly underperformed the market this year, with a year-to-date increase of only 4.9% (as of May 14), compared to an 18% increase for the BET index.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

