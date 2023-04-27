The Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași, together with Quartz Matrix, will organize Edu Tech Fest this spring. The technology festival will take place on May 12 and 13 at the university, inviting young people to see where they can develop and put their ideas into practice.

"It's an event specially created for young people - high school and university students, who will thus come into direct contact with the latest technologies and opportunities that the digital environment can offer," says Magdalena Olaru, manager of the Educational Solutions Department of Quartz Matrix.

"We also want representatives of the public administration to participate, but also of the parents' councils, who can become decision-making factors or influencers of change," she adds further.

Quartz Matrix has an impressive track record in this domain. They have provided more than 25,000 young people in over 1,000 classrooms with state-of-the-art digital educational tools. They are also involved in the biggest digitization projects implemented in 2022 in Bistrita and Cluj.

Romania is currently ranked last in digital progress among the 27 countries in the European Union, despite having more ICT specialists than the European average, as reported in the 2022 DESI (Digital Economy and Society Index) report.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the National School Dropout Reduction Program (PNRAS) are two funding opportunities for the digitization of education that Edu Tech Fest participants will be able to learn more about.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Universitatea Tehnică „Gheorghe Asachi” din Iaşi, Facebook)