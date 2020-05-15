Romania Insider
EC gives Romania four months to close and clean 48 illegal landfills
15 May 2020
The European Commission (EC) on Thursday, May 14, asked Romania to close, seal and carry environmental cleansing works on 48 illegal landfills, in line with a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) of October 18, 2018.

Romania has four months to remedy the situation, the EC said in a press release.

Romania was obliged to close and rehabilitate non-compliant landfills (municipal and industrial) by July 16, 2009. Due to its slow progress, the Commission decided to bring this issue before the EU Court of Justice in February 2017. The CJEU's decision targeted 68 landfills, of which only 20 have been permanently closed so far.

The EC also sent Romania a letter of delay granting it four months to take the necessary measures to address air quality deficiencies.

On April 30, 2020, the CJEU published a judgment condemning Romania for non-compliance with the Directive 2008/50/EC of the European Parliament and EU Council on ambient air quality and cleaner air for Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

The European Commission (EC) on Thursday, May 14, asked Romania to close, seal and carry environmental cleansing works on 48 illegal landfills, in line with a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) of October 18, 2018.

Romania has four months to remedy the situation, the EC said in a press release.

Romania was obliged to close and rehabilitate non-compliant landfills (municipal and industrial) by July 16, 2009. Due to its slow progress, the Commission decided to bring this issue before the EU Court of Justice in February 2017. The CJEU's decision targeted 68 landfills, of which only 20 have been permanently closed so far.

The EC also sent Romania a letter of delay granting it four months to take the necessary measures to address air quality deficiencies.

On April 30, 2020, the CJEU published a judgment condemning Romania for non-compliance with the Directive 2008/50/EC of the European Parliament and EU Council on ambient air quality and cleaner air for Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

