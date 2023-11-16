Macro

EC remains positive on Romania’s economy but doesn’t expect much fiscal consolidation

16 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) expects Romania’s economy to grow by 2.2% this year (above consensus forecast confirmed by modest 1.1% y/y growth in January-September) and to accelerate in 2024-2025 to 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively, under the Autumn Forecast.

The government recently cut the estimate for this year’s growth to 2% but expects robust advances in the coming years: 3.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

The EC remains even more reserved when it comes to the government’s fiscal consolidation progress: from 6.3% of GDP this year, the general government’s gap is seen as shrinking by only 1.2pp over the next two years to 5.1% of GDP in 2025. The gap is given in ESA terms versus the cash terms used by the Romanian government for short-term budget execution and general comments, but still, the 1.2pp drop is a modest performance.

Furthermore, the EC specifies that it hasn’t included the cost of the new Pension Law, but only the fiscal package that would make a positive 1.2% of GDP contribution to the general government balance. The Pension Law is estimated to cost the budget 0.5% of GDP next year and 1% of GDP in 225 under the estimates leaked from the IMF Article IV Consultation report – which likely reflect the impact net of corrective measures the government may take to absorb the shock. Romanian government sources put the gross impact of the Pension Law at 3% of GDP in 2025.

The general government debt is expected to increase from 47.2% of GDP in 2022 to 50.5% in 2025, under the European Commission’s modest fiscal consolidation scenario, reflecting still high deficits and slower nominal GDP growth in the coming years.

Risks to the fiscal outlook are described as tilted to the downside. Possibly lower GDP growth and upside pressures on public wages could result in higher government deficits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

EC remains positive on Romania’s economy but doesn’t expect much fiscal consolidation

16 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) expects Romania’s economy to grow by 2.2% this year (above consensus forecast confirmed by modest 1.1% y/y growth in January-September) and to accelerate in 2024-2025 to 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively, under the Autumn Forecast.

The government recently cut the estimate for this year’s growth to 2% but expects robust advances in the coming years: 3.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

The EC remains even more reserved when it comes to the government’s fiscal consolidation progress: from 6.3% of GDP this year, the general government’s gap is seen as shrinking by only 1.2pp over the next two years to 5.1% of GDP in 2025. The gap is given in ESA terms versus the cash terms used by the Romanian government for short-term budget execution and general comments, but still, the 1.2pp drop is a modest performance.

Furthermore, the EC specifies that it hasn’t included the cost of the new Pension Law, but only the fiscal package that would make a positive 1.2% of GDP contribution to the general government balance. The Pension Law is estimated to cost the budget 0.5% of GDP next year and 1% of GDP in 225 under the estimates leaked from the IMF Article IV Consultation report – which likely reflect the impact net of corrective measures the government may take to absorb the shock. Romanian government sources put the gross impact of the Pension Law at 3% of GDP in 2025.

The general government debt is expected to increase from 47.2% of GDP in 2022 to 50.5% in 2025, under the European Commission’s modest fiscal consolidation scenario, reflecting still high deficits and slower nominal GDP growth in the coming years.

Risks to the fiscal outlook are described as tilted to the downside. Possibly lower GDP growth and upside pressures on public wages could result in higher government deficits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania