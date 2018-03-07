EC grants Romania EUR 272 mln for highway in Transylvania

The European Commission has approved a EUR 272 million non-reimbursable financing for the construction of the highway connecting the towns of Sebes and Turda in Romania’s Transylvania region.

The 70-kilometer highway should connect the city of Cluj-Napoca, one of Romania’s biggest cities, to the highway that goes from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Hungarian border. The project should have been completed in 2016, but two of its four sections register big delays.

Romania risks losing EU funds due to the delays in implementing big infrastructure projects, European Commissioner for Regional Policies Corina Cretu said at the beginning of this year.

[email protected]