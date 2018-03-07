1 °C
Bucharest
Mar 07, 09:40

EC grants Romania EUR 272 mln for highway in Transylvania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
highway

The European Commission has approved a EUR 272 million non-reimbursable financing for the construction of the highway connecting the towns of Sebes and Turda in Romania’s Transylvania region.

The 70-kilometer highway should connect the city of Cluj-Napoca, one of Romania’s biggest cities, to the highway that goes from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Hungarian border. The project should have been completed in 2016, but two of its four sections register big delays.

Romania risks losing EU funds due to the delays in implementing big infrastructure projects, European Commissioner for Regional Policies Corina Cretu said at the beginning of this year.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list