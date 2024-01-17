Transport

European Commission funds feasibility study for new bridge between Romania and Bulgaria

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission recently approved funding for the feasibility study of the new bridge over the Danube between Giurgiu and Ruse, connecting Romania and Bulgaria, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. 

The funding will be provided through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), specifically the military mobility component. 

“Constructive meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US Ambassador to Bucharest, and George Tsunis, the US Ambassador to Greece! We discussed regional connectivity on the north-south axis, with a focus on connections between Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece, as well as road connections like the Moldova Highway (Ploiești - Buzău - Focșani - Bacău - Suceava - Siret Border Crossing), the Via Carpatia Project within the Three Seas Initiative, and railway connections. On this occasion, I emphasized the importance of the Port of Constanța becoming an excellent connection between logistics routes in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe with Asia. [...] Last but not least, I referred to the recent approval by the European Commission of funding for the Feasibility Study for a second bridge over the Danube at Giurgiu-Ruse," Grindeanu said, cited by Economedia.

As the Calafat - Vidin Bridge was built by the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and inaugurated in 2013, the Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge is expected to be constructed by CNAIR (the Romanian National Company for Motorways and National Roads). 

The new bridge is meant to ensure cross-border connectivity between Romania and Bulgaria, to ensure smooth road traffic. The total value of the execution contracts within this funding application is estimated at EUR 13.8 million. Half of the money will come from EU funds. The implementation period is 39 months.

Last summer, Romania Inaugurated the Brăila bridge over the Danube. It is one of the largest suspension bridges in Europe, the largest over the Danube, and Romania's biggest infrastructure investment of the last 30 years. The construction took 5 years and cost EUR 500 million. The majority of the sum was covered by EU funds. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Transport

European Commission funds feasibility study for new bridge between Romania and Bulgaria

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission recently approved funding for the feasibility study of the new bridge over the Danube between Giurgiu and Ruse, connecting Romania and Bulgaria, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. 

The funding will be provided through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), specifically the military mobility component. 

“Constructive meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US Ambassador to Bucharest, and George Tsunis, the US Ambassador to Greece! We discussed regional connectivity on the north-south axis, with a focus on connections between Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece, as well as road connections like the Moldova Highway (Ploiești - Buzău - Focșani - Bacău - Suceava - Siret Border Crossing), the Via Carpatia Project within the Three Seas Initiative, and railway connections. On this occasion, I emphasized the importance of the Port of Constanța becoming an excellent connection between logistics routes in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe with Asia. [...] Last but not least, I referred to the recent approval by the European Commission of funding for the Feasibility Study for a second bridge over the Danube at Giurgiu-Ruse," Grindeanu said, cited by Economedia.

As the Calafat - Vidin Bridge was built by the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and inaugurated in 2013, the Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge is expected to be constructed by CNAIR (the Romanian National Company for Motorways and National Roads). 

The new bridge is meant to ensure cross-border connectivity between Romania and Bulgaria, to ensure smooth road traffic. The total value of the execution contracts within this funding application is estimated at EUR 13.8 million. Half of the money will come from EU funds. The implementation period is 39 months.

Last summer, Romania Inaugurated the Brăila bridge over the Danube. It is one of the largest suspension bridges in Europe, the largest over the Danube, and Romania's biggest infrastructure investment of the last 30 years. The construction took 5 years and cost EUR 500 million. The majority of the sum was covered by EU funds. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System