EC approves EUR 241 mln Romanian aid scheme to support agricultural producers

The European Commission (EC) approved a Romanian scheme worth roughly EUR 241 million (RON 1.2 billion) to support the agricultural primary plant production sector in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist of limited amounts of direct grants, the Commission said, quoted by local news agency Agerpres.

The measure will be open to agricultural producers of some plant products, especially winter cereals and rapeseed producers, affected by market difficulties provoked by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The aid will be at most EUR 280,000 per beneficiary and will be granted by June 30, 2024.

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)