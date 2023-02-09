Business

EBRD becomes indirect shareholder of largest Romanian insurer Euroins

09 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's financial market supervisory body ASF authorized the project filed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the acquisition of indirect qualified participation in the share capital of the insurance company Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare [part of Bulgarian group Eurohold], according to a press release issued after the ASF Council meeting.

The EBRD signed an agreement with Eurohold to take over a minority stake below 10% as early as September 2021. The total value that the bank will pay is EUR 42 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"This acquisition [...] confirms the EBRD's continued trust in the solidity of the company and the professionalism of its management," stated representatives of Euroins Romania. 

In separate news, Eurohold complains about "an organized attack" against Euroins Romania, carried out by members of ASF and individuals involved in the bankruptcy of Romanian insurer City, according to Bursa.ro quoting a statement of the Bulgarian company.

"The potential aim of the campaign could consist in the quick seizure of the insurer's assets, which would cause a liquidity crisis, with a major impact in the [Romanian insurance] sector. This could also spill over to the group's activity in Bulgaria and could have a negative impact on the membership of the two countries to the Schengen area, as well as on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, despite the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries," reads Eurohold's release quoted by Bursa.

Euroins Romania is indeed subject to an inspection carried out by the ASF.

In the last three years, ASF carried out 17 control actions at Euroins Romania, leading to a cumulative value of sanctions of over RON 16 mln (EUR 3.2 mln). At the same time, Euroins Romania carried out several successive capital increases in 2021 (RON 120 mln, RON 126 mln and RON 40 mln) in order to ensure smooth operations in the insurance market in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Business

EBRD becomes indirect shareholder of largest Romanian insurer Euroins

09 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's financial market supervisory body ASF authorized the project filed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the acquisition of indirect qualified participation in the share capital of the insurance company Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare [part of Bulgarian group Eurohold], according to a press release issued after the ASF Council meeting.

The EBRD signed an agreement with Eurohold to take over a minority stake below 10% as early as September 2021. The total value that the bank will pay is EUR 42 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"This acquisition [...] confirms the EBRD's continued trust in the solidity of the company and the professionalism of its management," stated representatives of Euroins Romania. 

In separate news, Eurohold complains about "an organized attack" against Euroins Romania, carried out by members of ASF and individuals involved in the bankruptcy of Romanian insurer City, according to Bursa.ro quoting a statement of the Bulgarian company.

"The potential aim of the campaign could consist in the quick seizure of the insurer's assets, which would cause a liquidity crisis, with a major impact in the [Romanian insurance] sector. This could also spill over to the group's activity in Bulgaria and could have a negative impact on the membership of the two countries to the Schengen area, as well as on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, despite the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries," reads Eurohold's release quoted by Bursa.

Euroins Romania is indeed subject to an inspection carried out by the ASF.

In the last three years, ASF carried out 17 control actions at Euroins Romania, leading to a cumulative value of sanctions of over RON 16 mln (EUR 3.2 mln). At the same time, Euroins Romania carried out several successive capital increases in 2021 (RON 120 mln, RON 126 mln and RON 40 mln) in order to ensure smooth operations in the insurance market in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU