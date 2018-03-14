15 °C
Bucharest
Mar 14, 14:19

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Romania

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

An earthquake shook Romania on Wednesday, March 14, at around 12:00, and was also felt in Bucharest. It was the strongest earthquake registered in Romania this year, being a 4.6-magnitude quake.

It occurred in the Vrancea seismic area at a depth of 139 km, at 12:24, according to the National Institute for Earth Physics. It was close to cities such as Nehoiu (41 km), Covasna 45 kilometers), Slănic-Moldova (52 kilometers), Târgu Secuiesc (55 kilometers) and Odobeşti (56 kilometers).

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has announced that no calls or other information on possible damages have been recorded so far and that further checks are being carried out.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list