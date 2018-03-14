4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Romania

An earthquake shook Romania on Wednesday, March 14, at around 12:00, and was also felt in Bucharest. It was the strongest earthquake registered in Romania this year, being a 4.6-magnitude quake.

It occurred in the Vrancea seismic area at a depth of 139 km, at 12:24, according to the National Institute for Earth Physics. It was close to cities such as Nehoiu (41 km), Covasna 45 kilometers), Slănic-Moldova (52 kilometers), Târgu Secuiesc (55 kilometers) and Odobeşti (56 kilometers).

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has announced that no calls or other information on possible damages have been recorded so far and that further checks are being carried out.

Irina Marica, [email protected]