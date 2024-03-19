Earth Hour 2024: WWF launches online interactive app Hour Bank in Romania

To mark this year's Earth Hour, WWF announced the launch in Romania of Hour Bank, an online, interactive application that collects the total number of hours dedicated to nature-friendly activities around the globe. This new tool allows users to choose the most suitable, relevant, and exciting ways to spend an hour for the benefit of themselves and the planet.

The 18th edition of Earth Hour, the world's largest voluntary environmental movement, will be celebrated on March 23 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Last year, more than 410,000 hours were recorded in the Hour Bank (Banca Orelor pentru Natură) by people from more than 190 countries, and the organization aims to exceed this number in 2024. Thus, WWF Romania invites people to join the movement and register on the platform the activity they will carry out for Earth Hour 2024, as well as the number of hours they will give to the planet through that activity.

"Earth Hour is a global movement in which people join their voices and actions to give voice to nature. Now, through the Hour Bank but also through the donation mechanism, we facilitate our supporters to act with information, ideas and solutions for the benefit of the planet. I hope to see as many people as possible joining us and as many hours invested in saving nature," said Hanny Bratu, director of communication and fundraising at WWF Romania.

Several activities will be organized by WWF for Earth Hour 2024 in Romania. Further details, including about the Hour Bank, are available here.

Cantus Mundi will also join Earth Hour this year. Thus, on March 23, between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm, over 10,000 children and young people from the choirs and ensembles of the National Cantus Mundi Program will gather simultaneously throughout the country and mark Earth Hour through concerts, recitals, and musical events "to convey a message of solidarity and harmony with the Earth."

"At 8:30 pm, electrical appliances will be disconnected, the light will be turned off for an hour, and the children, together with their parents and friends, will sing in public spaces, parks, markets, or in front of institutions throughout the country for the health of the Earth and the environment, as well as against the waste that affects the planet," reads the announcement.

In Bucharest, for example, Cantus Mundi will celebrate Earth Hour through an extensive musical event at the Children's Comic Opera. Over 400 children and young people from 16 choirs will perform at the event.

Meanwhile, Baia Mare will again be the host of one of the largest events, with more than 1,200 children from 46 Cantus Mundi choirs and ensembles giving choral recitals and mini-concerts in the Regina Maria Park and the Sports High School.

Cantus Mundi ensembles from 32 counties joined the event. The list of Earth Hour events planned throughout the country will be updated on the Cantus Mundi Romania Facebook page.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tatiana Dyuvbanova/Dreamstime.com)