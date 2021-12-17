Early Game Ventures to launch second, bigger fund in 2022

Romanian venture capital firm Early Game Venture announced plans to launch next year a second investment fund, EGV Fund II, with a larger capitalisation compared to EVG Fund I.

"Early Game Ventures (EGV) has been investing for three years and has built a solid portfolio of technology startups. We will end 2021 with 27 companies in our portfolio and excellent financial results. Given this, we plan to launch another fund in the second half of next year, which will continue the investment strategy of the current fund," Cristian Munteanu, Managing Partner EGV, told Profit.ro.

He explained that the fund's investment thesis is "digital infrastructure for innovation" and "for Fund 2, this infrastructure will be expressed in terms of green technologies, environmentally friendly services, responsible business models and sustainable projects. The priority industries we want to invest in are mobility and smart cities, energy, agriculture, education, and fintech."

