E.On and Mol will build 40 e-charging stations in Romania

Energy supplier E.On and fuel supplier Mol will build 40 e-charging stations for electric cars in Romania by 2020.

The two companies will use non-reimbursable EU funds via the NEXT-E program. E.On will build 19 stations, and Mol 21.

The charging stations will accompany Mol gas stations, covering tree main transport routes in Romania: Arad-Bucharest-Constanta – the 4th pan-European corridor, Sebes – Targu Mures – Iasi, and Suceava – Bucharest-Giurgiu – partially the 9th pan-European corridor.

With some EUR 18.8 million in total, the program will deliver some 222 e-charging stations in Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia. The NEXT-E program won from a number of 152 transport projects, out of a total 349, requesting EUR 7.5 billion worth of co-financing. Several leading electricity, oil and gas groups will join hands in creating the e-charging stations network across the five countries.

E.On companies in four countries, together with Mol companies in all five countries, with Croatian Hrvatska elekropriveda, PETROL from Slovenia & Croatia will work with Nissan and BMW within the NEXT-E consortium. The EU wants to invest EUR 2.7 billion in 152 key transport projects for competitive, clean mobility across Europe.

Romania already has several e-charging stations, 7 of which have been opened this year: at E.On headquarters in Iasi, Targu Mures and Bucharest, as well as in Iasi, at a car dealer and at the Technical University.

[email protected]