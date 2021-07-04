Dutch-registered holding takes over biggest Romanian insurer

Vivendi International, controlled by local businessman Dan Odobescu - former prime minister Adrian Nastase's brother-in-law - sold the majority stake (85.23%) in Romania's biggest insurance company - City Insurance. The buyer is I3CP Holdings, an entity registered in the Netherlands.

Vivendi's Board of Directors has approved the transaction, which is subject to the approval of the competent authorities in Romania.

City Insurance is the leader of the local insurance market, with a market share of 20% in 2020, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority's insurance market report. This stands for gross premiums of RON 2.3 bln (EUR 470 mln). City Insurance is also the main sponsor of the top Romanian football club FCSB.

I3CP, founded in November 2019, manages EUR 15 billion worth of assets and has offices in Amsterdam and Athens.

According to documents consulted by Profit.ro, I3CP is a vehicle of London-based investment management company Leadenhall Capital Partners, which focuses entirely on investments in insurance portfolios. Economica.net reported about links between the buyer of the Romanian insurer and the Greek Orthodox Church.

City Insurance has a growing presence on the third-party liability car insurance market in Greece, where it also "encountered some problems," according to Economica.net. Matrix, the accredited Lloyds broker with which City Insurance works for reinsurance, is also of Greek origin.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)