UiPath-powered Druid virtual assistants enter Middle East market

09 February 2022
Druid, a company that produces virtual assistants powered by UiPath RPA technology, has partnered with Omnix International, a provider of end-to-end digital solutions in the Middle East, as part of its strategy to expand into new foreign markets.

"The partnership with Omnix will help us strengthen our position in the Gulf countries and provide concrete solutions that enable customers and employees to communicate naturally, modernly and effectively. We share many core values, and, working together, we can bring benefits and resilience to companies through conversational AI," said Irina Dochitu, Channel and Alliance Druid Director.

Druid technology, a virtual assistant developer, is complemented by collaboration with UiPath, RPA robots assisted or unassisted by human operators with unique conversational skills including superior cognitive services and simplifying automation of tasks through commands given in natural and simple language.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

