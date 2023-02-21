Bucharest events: Dragobete celebration in the spotlight at Village Museum’s fair

Dragobetele, the celebration of love in local, traditional culture, will be marked at a fair taking place at Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum between February 24th and February 26th.

The event will see artisans and craftsmen showcase traditions related to the beginning of spring. The program includes a folkloric music concert and several workshops for children.

On Saturday, February 25th, the museum will also host the 13th edition of the event promoting Greek traditions occasioned by the Great Lent. Members of the local communities of the Hellenic Union of Romanian and guests representing other minorities are expected to attend.

The public can also register for a photography workshop titled The Memory of the Moment, delivered by photographer Alex Damian.

(Photo: Cristina Alexe/ Dreamstime)

