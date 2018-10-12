Draft project in Romania provides that members of same-sex civil partnerships can’t adopt

Civil partnerships will be closed in front of a notary and adoptions will not be allowed for same-sex partners, according to a working document on the new civil partnership law obtained by Hotnews.ro.

The draft, which was created starting from a project launched by the National Council for Combatting Discrimination (CNCD), will enter the Parliament’s debate next week.

Both heterosexual and homosexual couples will be able to opt for civil partnerships. They will benefit from many of the rights families in Romania have, but same-sex couples will not be allowed to adopt.

Same-sex couples that are legally married abroad will have the same rights as those who have a civil partnership in Romania.

