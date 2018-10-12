20 °C
Bucharest
Oct 12, 13:30

Draft project in Romania provides that members of same-sex civil partnerships can’t adopt

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Civil partnerships will be closed in front of a notary and adoptions will not be allowed for same-sex partners, according to a working document on the new civil partnership law obtained by Hotnews.ro.

The draft, which was created starting from a project launched by the National Council for Combatting Discrimination (CNCD), will enter the Parliament’s debate next week.

Both heterosexual and homosexual couples will be able to opt for civil partnerships. They will benefit from many of the rights families in Romania have, but same-sex couples will not be allowed to adopt.

Same-sex couples that are legally married abroad will have the same rights as those who have a civil partnership in Romania.

Referendum against same-sex marriages in Romania fails to reach turnout threshold

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now