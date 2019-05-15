Draft bill: Suppliers of substandard goods and services fined up to 4% of turnover in Romania

The draft bill on the double standard of products and services, authored by the controversial leader of Romania’s ruling coalition Liviu Dragnea, provides for sanctioning those who sell “fake products subject to double standards” with a fine of up to 4% of their turnover, Hotnews.ro reported. The bill is currently on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the event of repeated deviations, the authorization of the supplier of sub-standard goods or services will be suspended for six months. Furthermore, the marketing of products with double standards is a “misleading practice and may entail civil, contraventional or criminal liability,” according to the bill.

The law, however, needs detailed secondary legislation for implementation since it fails to detail on the definition of “double standard goods” and all related procedures.

According to the bill, products subject to the double standard will be seized and withdrawn from the sale.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)