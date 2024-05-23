Dr. Oetker to sell Romanian soy products business

Romania’s competition body, Consiliul Concurentei, is analyzing the transaction through which The New Originals Company GmbH intends to take over the soy products business operated by Dr. Oetker Romania.

The assets taken over are related to the business with soy products carried out in Romania by Dr. Oetker under the Inedit brand, Bursa.ro reported.

Dr. Oetker is a company specializing in the wholesale of foods, including fish, crustaceans, and mollusks.

The New Originals Company GmbH is a member of the Raiffeisen investment holding, which is active on the Romanian market through investments in companies active on the financial markets, in various fields of industrial production, energy, IT, and distribution of consumer products.

In the soy products market, Raiffeisen is present through the sales generated by the producer from Slovakia, Alfa Bio.

(Photo source: Monticelllo/Dreamstime.com)