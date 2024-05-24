DP World Romania opens a new branch and expands business area in Romania at One Cotroceni Park, following CBRE's advisory

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, is pleased to announce that DP World Romania, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, is expanding its business operations within Romania and is opening an office in the prestigious One Cotroceni Park class A office building. The new lease agreement followed an efficient real estate process led by CBRE Romania and spans a term of 10 years, covering a surface area of 700 square meters.

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for their customers and for the communities where they serve. With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,000 employees spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future. In Romania, DP World started its operations in 2004 with the most important container terminal in the Black Sea. Opening an office in One Cotroceni Park is a move driven by the expansion of the logistics activity in Romania, marked by opening of a new freight forwarding branch in Bucharest.

DP World Romania’s CEO, Cosmin Cârstea, expressed confidence in this new venture, highlighting the importance of a sustainable and innovative workplace for the growth of their business: ”Our team in Romania made up of talented and dedicated professionals has always been at the heart of our work. We take pride in every member of our team and are grateful for their contribution to achieving our goals ever since we entered the Romanian market twenty years ago. Our decision to open an office in One Cotroceni Park represents a significant step in our growth strategy. The state-of-the-art work environment and its facilities align perfectly with our operational needs and supports our growth in the Eastern Europe region.”

”We are thrilled to welcome DP World to One Cotroceni Park. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing world-class, sustainable work environments that cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses. We believe that our innovative approach and prime location will greatly support DP World's expansion and success.” - added Mihai Păduroiu, CEO of Office Division at One United Properties.

One Cotroceni Park is recognized as a landmark office hub with a remarkable commitment to sustainability and employee well-being. The business park hosting the headquarters of many well-known international and local companies active in the field of tech, IT, logistics, energy and production has shaped up as the new modern office community on Bucharest’s map. LEED Platinum and WELL Health and Safety certifications attest to the development sutainability and minimal environment impact, as well as the well being of tenants, providing not only green workspaces, but a wide variety of amenities on site as well, all designed to support the productivity and health of its occupants. Designed to enhance the employee experience, One Cotroceni Park workspaces are featuring up-to-date technologies such as LED lighting, HVAC, and high-speed elevators. Additionally, a range of amenities including a variety of food options, fitness facilities, and essential services such as a pharmacy and dry cleaning, contribute to a holistic work environment.

”We are delighted to have played a role in facilitating this strategic move for DP World Romania. This move reflects their ambitious plans for further expansion and solidification as a key player in the Romanian logistics industry. One Cotroceni Park's innovative design, featuring best-in-class sustainability elements and fostering a collaborative work environment, perfectly aligns with DP World Romania's vision. This new location will undoubtedly empower their teams through increased efficiency and communication, contributing to their continued success in the region”, explained Ana Vicoveanu, A&T Office Consultant for CBRE Romania.

DP World's investments made in Europe in recent years have included port expansion programs in six of the continent's 11 major terminals, including Antwerp (Belgium), Novi Sad (Serbia) and London Gateway (UK). DP World has invested over 200 million euros in Romania, starting in 2004, the amount including grants from the European Union.

At a Romanian level, CBRE data shows a favorable new trend shaping the logistics market: the increased interest (from both developers and tenants) for intermodal terminals linking railways to seaports, as Romania partially joined the Schengen area and controls at the internal air and sea borders have been lifted starting with 31st of March.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

About DP World

In November 2003, DP World was awarded a long-term concession to operate Constanta South Container Terminal (CSCT) SRL and in 2004 started operations as a state-of-the-art facility with excellent deep-draft access located near the entrance to Constanta port. Our terminal is acknowledged to be the Black Sea's premier container terminal, serving both the Romanian domestic market and a wider hinterland spreading into parts of Central Europe, together with first class feeder connections to the Ukraine, Russia, Georgia & Moldova. The port's geographic location has also proved ideal as a reliable transshipment hub for the greater Black Sea region.

DP World Constanta offers importers & exporters in Central Europe speedier and more cost effective access to the Far East market than movement via the traditional routing over North Continental ports by avoiding congested intermodal bottlenecks in Western Europe. To promote this routing, DP World is actively developing an intermodal network reaching out from the port to assist shippers in the movement of their cargo. The current capacity of the terminal is approximately 1,200,000 TEU and there is sufficient land area for phased expansion to cater for volumes in-excess of 4,500,000 TEU.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. In Romania, CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services including transaction management and coordination, project management, design and build services, property management, investment management, valuation, property rental, strategic consulting, property sales, mortgage services, and development services. For more information, please visit www.cbre.ro or follow our LinkedIn page.

__

*This is a Press release.

