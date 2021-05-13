Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Italian-owned steel plant in Romania hires 50 to meet increasing demand

13 May 2021
The Donalam steel plant in Calarasi, southern Romania, part of the Italian group Beltrame, has started a process of recruiting over 50 new employees to meet increasing demand.

Donalam, one of the leading players in the hot rolled steel bars and special steel industry in Europe, estimates a turnover of over RON 630 million (EUR 128 mln) this year, more than double compared to last year.

The factory annually exports about 120,000 tons of steel bars to the European market.

“With the relaunch of production in industrial sectors, the need for steel products is growing, given the diversity of industries in which steel is used as a raw material - oil & gas, automobiles and agricultural equipment, construction. The rebound of orders on the international market is also felt in the number of new orders we received in a relatively short period, Donalam being the only producer of hot rolled steel profiles in the country. The challenge at the moment is to be able to meet this high demand, so we are focusing on recruiting staff to increase our operational and production capacity,” said Enrico Deganello, Plant Manager of Donalam.

With over 270 employees, Donalam is one of the largest employers in Calarasi. The company currently has an ongoing investment of over EUR 11 million for the modernization of the rolling mill within the steel plant.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

