Romanian official suggests number of COVID-19 victims may be inflated

Not all the reported COVID-19 victims in Romania died from pneumonia induced by the coronavirus, according to Horatiu Moldovan, a state secretary within the Romanian Ministry of Health. Many of them were already in serious condition due to the associated diseases.

"Not all patients reported [as victims of the pandemic] died from COVID-19 pneumonia," doctor Horatiu Moldovan said, according to local Mediafax.

"There is a significant number of deceased patients associated with COVID-19, but whose cause of death is different: terminal cancer, severe heart failure, stroke, decompensated liver cirrhosis, chronic kidney failure," he explained.

Moldovan also said that the local sanitary offices in the country should detail the over 800 deaths reported so far and make a separate statistic of deaths from causes other than those exclusively linked to COVID-19.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)