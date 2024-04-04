Discover the Essence of Spring: Sakura Brunch at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

Partner Content

As the Cherry Blossom Festival blooms with the promise of renewal and vitality, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest invites you to experience the enchantment of sakura at our exclusive Sakura Brunch. Step into the exquisite ambiance of Roberto's restaurant and embark on a journey through the essence of spring.

Unveiling the Spirit of Sakura

Sakura, the beloved symbol of Japan's beauty and resilience, holds a special place in the hearts of millions. From the ancient custom of hanami to the modern-day celebrations under the blooming cherry trees, sakura embodies the spirit of joy and appreciation for nature's fleeting treasures.

Indulge in New Delights

This season, we're thrilled to introduce exciting new additions to our Sakura Brunch experience. Sip on our delightful litchi cocktail, specially crafted to complement the vibrant flavors of spring. Delight your palate with an array of Japan-inspired delicacies meticulously prepared by our culinary experts. From savory sushi rolls to delectable tempura, each dish is a celebration of Japanese culinary artistry.

Immerse Yourself in Sakura Splendor

Step into Roberto's and immerse yourself in a captivating ambiance adorned with cherry blossom-inspired décor. Let the soft hues and delicate fragrances transport you to the heart of Japan, where every moment is infused with tranquility and beauty.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Celebration

We invite you to join us for an unforgettable celebration of spring and sakura. Gather your friends and loved ones and revel in the joy of the season. As you indulge in delectable treats and sip on refreshing cocktails, immerse yourself in the spirit of hanami and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Book Your Table Today

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of sakura at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest's Roberto's. Reserve your table now and prepare to be transported to a world of beauty and wonder. Join us as we raise a toast to the splendor of spring and the timeless allure of cherry blossoms.

Indulge in the beauty of sakura at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest's Roberto's. Your spring celebration awaits.

Date: April 14th, Sunday

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Highlights:

Open bar & non-alcoholic beverages: 300 lei

Open bar & selected alcohol: 400 lei

Free for children under 6 years old; 50% discount for children aged 6-12.

Reservations at +(40) 731 305 777 and buhap.info@ihg.com.

__

*This is Partner content.