Director of Romania’s National Health Insurance House held in corruption probe

Marian Burcea, director of Romania’s National Health Insurance House, was detained on Friday morning by the anti-corruption prosecutors.

The Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) carried out searches at the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) and Bucharest’s Health Insurance House (CASMB) yesterday. They are investigating possible corruption deeds committed between 2016 and August this year.

Large amounts of money from the funds of the Bucharest Health Insurance House (CASMB) were defrauded by reimbursing fictitious home care medical services based on hundreds of fake medical files. The case involves employees of the CASMB, as well as managers of the CNAS, including CNAS head Marian Burcea.

Burcea was appointed CNAS director in March this year. He previously was the deputy general manager of the Army’s Health Insurance House.

The damage to the CASMB budget amounts to about RON 13.2 million (EUR 2.8 million).

