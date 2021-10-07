Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Events

Diploma 2021: Works of young artists go on display in Bucharest

07 October 2021
This year’s edition of Diploma, an event aimed at showcasing the works of graduates of creative and vocational faculties to the wider public, takes place between October 8 and October 15 at Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest.

A total of 92 works from 16 areas, ranging from architecture, painting and photography to fashion, stage design or glass and ceramics works, will go on display, allowing the public to discover “the new generation of Romanian artists’ diversity, complexity and uniqueness.” 

Entrance is free, based on the green pass and in accordance with current sanitary rules. On October 8, access is based on invitation only. The exhibition is open Monday to Friday between 14:00 and 22:00, and during the weekends between 10:00 and 22:00.

Diploma 2021 can also be visited virtually, on the platform digital.diplomafestival.ro. More about the program here.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

