Romanian startup, in the final of European pitch competition

Romanian startup Digitail, which helps veterinary clinics manage patient files, client communication or appointments, is one of the 15 startups across Europe that have qualified for the final of a pitch competition that will be organized later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

The EU-Startups Summit will take place at the Auditori AXA in Barcelona on April 24. The winning startup will receive a prize package worth EUR 68,000.

Digitail is one of the 15 early-stage startups that made it to the final. It is a Bucharest- and Barcelona-based startup that digitalizes the health card of pets and applies AI in order to offer predictive and proactive health solutions. Their technology comes with a full-fledged software solution for veterinary clinics and an app for pet owners.

The other 14 startups are Wunderai, Lovys, Syncbnb, Eelp!, Blockpit, Cartwatch, Medicsen, Unispotter, Play2Speak, Landbot, FlyScribe, Statice, Arbor, and Aipark. Read more about them here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(opening photo: Eu-startups.com)