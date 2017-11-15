Digi Communications more than doubles net profit

Digi Communications, the company that owns Digi Mobil and RCS & RDS, recorded a net profit of over EUR 44.1 million in the first nine months of this year, up 148% over the same period last year, according to the unaudited report the company sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) yesterday.

Digi Communications saw revenues of EUR 230.1 million between July and September, up 8.4% year-on-year. Its net profit amounted to EUR 12.3 million during this period.

Some 70% of the company’s revenues, namely EUR 162.4 million, were made in Romania.

The ARPU (average unit revenue) from mobile telecommunication services climbed to an average of EUR 4.2 per month for the three-month period that ended on September 30 compared to an average of EUR 3.6 per month during the same period last year.

Digi Mobil is the mobile phone service in the RCS & RDS portfolio, one of the leading telecom operators in the region that provides services in Romania, Hungary, Spain and Italy.

