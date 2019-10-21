Photo gallery

"Destination: Bucharest"- Recommendations for vegan and vegetarian foodies in Bucharest

When it comes to food, Bucharest's offer is extremely varied. Restaurants and other venues serving food in the capital come with a mix of cuisines for every foodie’s taste: from traditional Romanian to Lebanese, Japanese or even Mexican. The city also has many options for those who prefer a vegetarian, vegan or raw vegan diet. The most popular such locations are listed below, you just have to choose your favorites.

Sara Green is one of the Bucharesters’ favorites when it comes to vegetarian, vegan or raw vegan food. Burgers, salads, soups and sweets, they’re all on their menuand you can take away or order at home your favorite dishes. Sara Green Bistro is just a few minutes walk from Victoriei Square, but there are two other locations in Bucharest that operate under the same brand, also located in the north part of the city: Street Food Sara Green and Apartmentul 13.

We remain in the north part of the capital city, where there are several other places worth trying. Barca Restaurant, for example, offers a combination of raw and cooked dishes, all prepared especially for vegetarians, vegans or raw vegans, but also antioxidant or energy drinks. The menu includes many options, such as pasta, pates, soups, salads and desserts.

Not far from Barca Restaurant is Raw Bakery- a store of sweet, raw or baked goods. The raw vegan offer includes a wide variety of candies, chocolate and cakes, such as organic chocolate with buckwheat, macarons, chocolate cake or even Snickers-like chocolate bars. Products can also be ordered online.

We stay in northern Bucharest, but move to the Floreasca neighborhood where we find another location that serves goodies. Rawdiaoffers daily menus with different dishes every day, as well as menus for thos who want to lose some weight. Rawdia also has the option of home delivery.

There is also VegUp, a restaurant that offers vegan, raw vegan and ovo-lacto-vegetarian products. Customers can enjoy the goodies prepared here on the spot, at one of venue’s tables, or at home thanks to the catering and take away services provided by the location. The venue also includes a shop and a mini bar where non-alcoholic beverages are prepared.

There are also a few options for those who prefer the central area of the city. For example, Level Upawaits customers with a fresh fast food concept, based on plants. Here you can enjoy a Next Level Burger, a Level Up salad or a Cajurella Pizza and then you can try something sweet, such as a slice of cheesecake or chocolate cake.

Not far from Level Up, there is Sublimmme- another restaurant with delicious food for vegetarians and vegans. Plus, Sublimmme also offers a variety of raw vegan desserts, including cozonac (Romanians’ traditional sweet bread), tiramisu and cakes. All goodies can also be ordered online.

There are two other locations in the central area where you can enjoy vegan, raw vegan and vegetarian dishes. One of them is Bistro Raw Vegan, whose menu includes soups, main courses, appetizers, salads and delicious desserts. All the goodies can be ordered either at home or at the office. Just a 2-minute walk away is another vegan/vegetarian spot – Arome, an urban café where you can try a wide variety of drinks (coffee, tea or smoothie), sandwiches or the soup of the day.

Although not an exclusively vegetarian/vegan restaurant, Bite is another place in Bucharest where you can enjoy delicious dishes that take into account your diet. Bite comes with a menu that also includes vegetarian dishes, such as salads, soups or a special burger.

Soup Up may be the ideal choice for a shopping break at the mall or when you feel like eating a tasty soup or a fresh salad. There are several Soup Up locations in Bucharest: in Promenada Mall, in Pipera Plaza, in Băneasa Shopping City, in Amzei Square and in the ParkLake mall.

Useful information:

Vegetarian dishes can also be found in the menus of restaurants that do not offer exclusively this kind of cuisine. For example, in restaurants that serve traditional Romanian food you can opt for dishes such as zacuscă (a vegetable spread popular in Romania), eggplant salad, fasole bătută(a beans-based paste) or a vegetable soup. Other venues such as the Turkish restaurants, fast foodsor Greek restaurants also have vegetarian options.

At restaurants where you’re not sure if they serve vegetarian/vegan food, you can ask if they have lent food - mâncare de post (it doesn’t include meat or other animal products such as eggs or milk). This should provide assurance that the dish you’ve ordered was not fried in lard/oil in which meat was previously fried or that it was not cooked with chicken soup.

For supplies, there are several locations in Bucharest that offer special ingredients, including Ki-Life and Pukka Food in Amzei Square or the Legoomi store on Dacia Boulevard. The hypermarkets and even some smaller, neighborhood stores, or the DM (drogerie markt) pharmacies and Farmacia Tei have also included a variety of organic or vegan products in their offers.

Addresses:

Bistro Sara Green – 43A Lascăr Catargiu Blvd.; Saragreen.ro

Street Food Sara Green – 85 Nicolae Caramfil St.; Saragreen.ro

Apartamentul 13 (Sara Green) – 31-33 Pipera Road; Saragreen.ro

Restaurant Barca – 19 Pictor Barbu Iscovescu St.; Restaurantbarca.ro

Raw Bakery – 3 Popa Savu St.; Rawbakery.ro

Rawdia – 50-52 Puțul lui Zamfir St.; Rawdia.ro

VegUp – 169 Calea Floreasca Blvd.; Vegup.ro

Level Up – 10 Sfânta Vineri St.; Level-up-food.com

Sublimmme – 2F Splaiul Independenței Blvd.; Sublimmme.ro

Bistro Raw Vegan – 11 Transilvaniei St.; Bistrorawvegan.com

Arome – 25 Luigi Cazzavillan St.; Aromesisunete.ro

Bite – 35 Mătăsari St.; Bitebucharest.ro

This material is part of a project under the program of promoting the touristic heritage "Destination: Bucharest", carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through the Public Monuments and Touristic Heritage Administration (AMPT).

Photos by Romania-Insider.com for AMPT.