Destination: Bucharest – Restaurants with a view: Bucharest from above

When it comes to restaurants, Bucharest isn’t short of diversity. And as far as “sky-high” restaurants are concerned, the offer is also rich. Located in the business or tourist areas of the city, such venues come with spectacular views, sophisticated menus and the perfect setting for an important dinner, be it a romantic or business one.

The development of new office buildings in the northern part of the Capital brought about the opening of many restaurants in this area, some of them standing out with the height at which they are located. One of them is 18 Lounge. Dining at this restaurant, named after the number of floor at which it is found, means having an exquisite view towards the Kiseleff boulevard and Herăstrău Lake. The restaurant can seat 180 people inside and 60 on the terrace, and also has a bar with a relaxed atmosphere.

We stay in the north of the city, in the neighborhood of Pipera, where we find Elfi Urban Kitchen and Sky Bar, a place to try a diverse, urban menu, in addition to pizzas. Here, customers can enjoy a tiramisu or a pavlova, while watching the beautiful sunset colors.

Also in the north, on the 36th floor of the SkyTower building, Nor Sky Casual Restaurant can prove the right location for a romantic dinner or a business meeting, all with a view of the city from 136 meters high. The furniture of the venue was designed to have a maximum height of 86 centimeters, so as not to block any part of the view. The menu, with international influences, carries the mark of the location, and includes dishes such as the Nor La Borcan/ Cloud in a Jar salad, the seafood platter Spectaculosul 36/ Spectacular 36, or Nor Deasupra Unui Cuib De Ciocolată/ Cloud above a Chocolate Nest, a dessert with three textures of chocolate under a cotton candy cloud.

Coming towards the Kilometer Zero of the Capital, in the area of Victoriei Square, Sole Restaurant & Luna Bar is a place many choose to celebrate family events, such as weddings or baptisms, high up. The restaurant is located on the 15th floor and offers a special panorama of the surroundings. Those who stop by can try various pasta and seafood dishes, among others.

The perimeter of University Square, Calea Victoriei, Old Town also hosts several restaurants that stand out with their high-up location, in addition to the inspired interior design. Located in tourist areas, they are in the middle of the hustle and bustle that characterizes the historic center of the city. Before going to the Old Town, you can admire a spectacular view of downtown Bucharest from the events halls of the Intercontinetal Hotel in University Square.

One of the most popular rooftop bars in the capital, Linea – Closer to the Moon is the place to enjoy a cocktail and the show of the sunset in downtown Bucharest. The food menu includes local dishes and the bartenders can help you choose a custom drink.

Also in the area of the Old Town, Nomad Skybar gathers in the menu international specialities and a consistent list of cocktails. Under the glass roof of the place, you can enjoy a delicious dessert, such as Nomad Couture Story, with white chocolate mousse, or Rocher, with milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate and brownie. Also here, one can attend the many events the venue hosts, for instance, more recently, a theater production starring actors Horațiu Mălăele and Ion Caramitru or a concert of the local band Cargo.

We stay in the Old Town for a visit at Pura Vida Sky Bar, a rooftop location from where one can take in all the commotion of this historic part of the capital. The bar is associated to a hostel, a place where travelers from all over the world gather. At the same time, you can take part in the many events hosted here – concerts or parties.

We leave the Old Town for a visit close to the Cișmigiu Park, at Restaurant Cișmigiu – Bistro la Etaj. A “La Vie En Rose” experience awaits those who stop by this restaurant, located on the sixth floor of the Cișmigiu Hotel. Described as “the only pink restaurant in the capital,” it combines a chic décor with a menu with international influences. From the terrace offering a view of the city, one can enjoy desserts that make use of dark chocolate, mango, coconut or passion fruit, or specialties that recall the central location of the restaurant: Rața de pe Cișmigiu/ The Duck at Cișmigiu (duck breast with parsnip pure, strawberries and chocolate) or Salată de Iubire Vegană cu Avocado/ Vegan Love Salad with Avocado (which includes mango, black sesame, passion fruit dressing and baked sweet potato)

Elsewhere, in the Timpuri Noi area, on Splaiul Unirii, on the bank of the Dâmbovița river, Fabrica GastroPub takes up the space of a former plant - Fabrica de Bumbac (The Cotton Plant). Following the trend of reconverting former industrial spaces, it is now a trendy venue that attracts a large part of the cool youth of the city. During summer, the terrace is a good place to enjoy a cocktail or watch a film as the venue hosts various events, such as Creepy Animation Night or the White Night of Romanian Film.

18 Lounge - City Gate South Tower, 18th floor, 3-5 Piața Presei Libere, 18lounge.ro

Elfi Urban Kitchen and Sky Bar – 29 Erou Iancu Nicolae St., 5th floor, elfiskybar.ro

Nor Sky Casual Restaurant - Sky Tower, 36th floor, 246C Calea Floreasca, norbucharest.ro

Sole Restaurant & Luna Bar – 48 Iancu de Hunedoara Blvd., 15th floor www.solerestaurant.ro

Linea – Closer to the Moon – 17 Calea Victoriei. Entrance on Lipscani St., between Victoria store and the BCRbuilding, linea.me

Nomad Skybar – 30 Smârdan St., 2nd floor, nomadskybar.ro

Pura Vida Sky Bar – 7 Smârdan St., sky.puravidahostels.ro

Restaurant Cișmigiu – Bistro la Etaj – 38 Regina Elisabeta Blvd., cismigiu.ro

Fabrica GastroPub – 160 Splaiul Unirii

