Mar 15, 13:30

Big dental clinic operator in Romania ups business by 30%

by Romania Insider
Dent Estet, one of the biggest dental clinic operators in Romania, increased its turnover by 30% in 2017 over 2016, to EUR 8.5 million.

The prosthetic and dental implants segment had the highest contribution to the company’s business growth. The demand for prosthetic services went up by 26% while the dental implants segment increased by 15%.

The Dent Estet clinics treated over 8,500 clients in 2017, almost half of whom were children or teenagers.

This year, the company plans to open two new dental clinics in Sibiu, one for adults and one for children. Dent Estet currently has 8 clinics in Romania and 86 dentists.

In 2006, Dent Estet became part of MedLife, the biggest medical services group in Romania.

(photo source: Dentestet.ro)

