Deloitte: Romania's M&A market hits record in 2022, to stay low in H1 this year

Romania's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market hit a record of EUR 6.6-7.7 bln in 2022, out of which EUR 4.1 bln in deals with disclosed value, according to an analysis conducted by Deloitte Romania.

ExxonMobil's sale of its NeptunDeep offshore stake to Romgaz for just over EUR 1 bln was the largest deal, while the most relevant deal was the purchase of CA Immo Romania by the private equity fund Pavăl Holding for EUR 377 mln. The transfer of the Ford automobile factory from the Ford group to Ford Otosan contributed another EUR 715 mln.

The rest of the major deals were global or regional takeovers where the Romanian business was not the key element.

As for the outlook, Deloitte Romania remains reserved for the first half of 2023 – while stressing that the country remains an attractive destination for investors.

"In H2 last year, especially in Q4, we saw a slowdown in line with the global evolution. […] Considering the market evolution in the second part of 2022, the evolution of the regional and global market and the geopolitical situation, I expect the first part of 2023 to be characterized by lower values. I think Romania remains an attractive destination for investors, as it is a market which has constantly grown over the past years and is able to attract both strategic and financial/institutional investors," stated Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Advisory Partner-in-charge, Deloitte Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)