Romania’s Defense Ministry wants to finance armored vehicle development with EUR 230 mln

Romania’s Defense Ministry has asked for the Parliament’s approval to finance the research and development phase for an armored vehicle to be produced at the local Moreni weapons factory, in partnership with German group Rheinmetall, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The project’s cost amounts to some EUR 230 million.

Romanian Military Vehicle Systems, a joint venture between the Moreni factory and Rheinmetall aims to develop the AGILIS 8X8 armored and amphibious vehicle for the Romanian Army. The Defense Ministry plans to buy 342 such vehicles. Most of the parts for the new vehicle will be produced in Romania and the project is expected to create over 420 new jobs.

Romania has also purchased 227 Piranha armored vehicles produced by Swiss group General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag. Almost 200 of these vehicles will be produced at the Bucharest weapons factory.

