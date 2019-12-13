Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 08:29
Business
DIY retailer Dedeman opens its 50th store in Romania
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dedeman, the biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer in Romania, will open its 50th store in the country, in Zalau, after a EUR 12 million investment.

The store’s total area is 12,700 sqm, of which 2,500 sqm are dedicated to the greenhouse with plants and open-air activities.

The store in Zalau is the only one Dedeman opens this year. The company also expanded and reopened its stores in Focsani and Onesti. The next opening is the store in Ghencea, in the Western part of Bucharest, to take place next year.

Dedeman is the biggest Romanian entrepreneurial company, founded and controlled by brothers Dragos and Adrian Paval. The company has 50 stores, four logistics centers and over 11,000 employees in the country, and estimates a turnover of EUR 1.8 billion this year.

Dedeman is also one of the most profitable companies in Romania and its owners have invested the profits from this business into large real estate projects and blue-chip companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 08:29
Business
DIY retailer Dedeman opens its 50th store in Romania
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dedeman, the biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer in Romania, will open its 50th store in the country, in Zalau, after a EUR 12 million investment.

The store’s total area is 12,700 sqm, of which 2,500 sqm are dedicated to the greenhouse with plants and open-air activities.

The store in Zalau is the only one Dedeman opens this year. The company also expanded and reopened its stores in Focsani and Onesti. The next opening is the store in Ghencea, in the Western part of Bucharest, to take place next year.

Dedeman is the biggest Romanian entrepreneurial company, founded and controlled by brothers Dragos and Adrian Paval. The company has 50 stores, four logistics centers and over 11,000 employees in the country, and estimates a turnover of EUR 1.8 billion this year.

Dedeman is also one of the most profitable companies in Romania and its owners have invested the profits from this business into large real estate projects and blue-chip companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there
12 December 2019
Politics
Big scandal in Romania’s third-biggest political party after member excluded overnight for Facebook post
12 December 2019
Entertainment
Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station
12 December 2019
Social
Report: Romania has cheapest super-fast broadband internet in the world
12 December 2019
Eco
New private monitoring network highlights Bucharest areas with the most polluted air
11 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s new metropolitan hospital, second-biggest building in Romania after Parliament Palace

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40