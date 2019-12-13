DIY retailer Dedeman opens its 50th store in Romania

Dedeman, the biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer in Romania, will open its 50th store in the country, in Zalau, after a EUR 12 million investment.

The store’s total area is 12,700 sqm, of which 2,500 sqm are dedicated to the greenhouse with plants and open-air activities.

The store in Zalau is the only one Dedeman opens this year. The company also expanded and reopened its stores in Focsani and Onesti. The next opening is the store in Ghencea, in the Western part of Bucharest, to take place next year.

Dedeman is the biggest Romanian entrepreneurial company, founded and controlled by brothers Dragos and Adrian Paval. The company has 50 stores, four logistics centers and over 11,000 employees in the country, and estimates a turnover of EUR 1.8 billion this year.

Dedeman is also one of the most profitable companies in Romania and its owners have invested the profits from this business into large real estate projects and blue-chip companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo source: the company)