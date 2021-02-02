Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:27
Social

Decision on reopening schools in RO to be taken on Tuesday

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities will decide on Tuesday (February 2) if they reopen the schools on February 8, as previously announced, prime minister Florin Citu said on Monday, February 1.

The decision will be based on the country's coronavirus situation.

"From what we see, the evolution has been constant, we don't have a fantastic improvement from two weeks ago, but we don't have any worsening, so we are somewhat on a plateau. If new information becomes available tomorrow [Tuesday], we will see what decision we take together with the president," Citu said, quoted by Digi24.

President Klaus Iohannis announced in mid-January that the schools would reopen on February 8, when the second semester begins, but under different scenarios, depending on each locality's epidemiological situation. There will be three scenarios: green, yellow, and red, according to the local media.

According to the official report on the COVID-19 situation in Romania released on Monday, February 1, Timis is the only county still left in the red scenario, with a 14-day incidence rate of over 3 per thousand inhabitants. However, there are also cases in which localities are in the red scenario even if the county they're part of is not.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 14:59
11 January 2021
Social
Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:27
Social

Decision on reopening schools in RO to be taken on Tuesday

02 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities will decide on Tuesday (February 2) if they reopen the schools on February 8, as previously announced, prime minister Florin Citu said on Monday, February 1.

The decision will be based on the country's coronavirus situation.

"From what we see, the evolution has been constant, we don't have a fantastic improvement from two weeks ago, but we don't have any worsening, so we are somewhat on a plateau. If new information becomes available tomorrow [Tuesday], we will see what decision we take together with the president," Citu said, quoted by Digi24.

President Klaus Iohannis announced in mid-January that the schools would reopen on February 8, when the second semester begins, but under different scenarios, depending on each locality's epidemiological situation. There will be three scenarios: green, yellow, and red, according to the local media.

According to the official report on the COVID-19 situation in Romania released on Monday, February 1, Timis is the only county still left in the red scenario, with a 14-day incidence rate of over 3 per thousand inhabitants. However, there are also cases in which localities are in the red scenario even if the county they're part of is not.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 14:59
11 January 2021
Social
Most parents and teachers believe schools should reopen in Romania, survey shows
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021