Decision on reopening schools in RO to be taken on Tuesday

The Romanian authorities will decide on Tuesday (February 2) if they reopen the schools on February 8, as previously announced, prime minister Florin Citu said on Monday, February 1.

The decision will be based on the country's coronavirus situation.

"From what we see, the evolution has been constant, we don't have a fantastic improvement from two weeks ago, but we don't have any worsening, so we are somewhat on a plateau. If new information becomes available tomorrow [Tuesday], we will see what decision we take together with the president," Citu said, quoted by Digi24.

President Klaus Iohannis announced in mid-January that the schools would reopen on February 8, when the second semester begins, but under different scenarios, depending on each locality's epidemiological situation. There will be three scenarios: green, yellow, and red, according to the local media.

According to the official report on the COVID-19 situation in Romania released on Monday, February 1, Timis is the only county still left in the red scenario, with a 14-day incidence rate of over 3 per thousand inhabitants. However, there are also cases in which localities are in the red scenario even if the county they're part of is not.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

