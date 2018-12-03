Decathlon opens its fifth store in Bucharest

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon opened its fifth store in Bucharest on November 29, inside the Veranda Mall in the Romanian capital.

The store covers 1,800 sqm, including a 600-meter test area. Clients can choose from over 5,000 sports items and equipment. In addition, through the new Borna Plus service, shop visitors can place orders online at several on-site points, which means that they can also buy products that are not available in the commercial space, which are then delivered at home, free of charge.

Following this new opening, the retailer’s local network reached a total of 23 stores.

Last year, Decathlon opened three new stores – in Botosani, Buzau and Piatra Neamt, and modernized the space in the Pallady shopping center in Bucharest. It also inaugurated its first logistics center in Romania, which supplies three Southeast European countries.

