Deaf-mute Romanian man fined for chanting slogans at ruling party congress

A deaf-mute man who participated at a protest that took place near Bucharest’s Sala Palatului on the day of the Social Democratic Party’s national congress was fined RON 2,000 (EUR 430).

The Gendarmerie apparently fined the man for chanting slogans against PSD, according to the official document published on the Facebook page of the Coruptia Ucide community.

A few dozen people participated in a protest against the ruling party PSD on the day of the party’s congress, on March 10. The Gendarmerie fined the protesters with a total of RON 14,000, according to Coruptia Ucide.

The Gendarmerie issued a statement saying that the deaf-mute man was fined for participating in the protest and for “violent opposition,” local Mediafax reported. According to the Gendarmerie’s statement, the legality of this sanction will be determined in court, if the man decides to challenge the fine.

(photo source: Apostol Doru on Facebook)