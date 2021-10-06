Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 11:38
Real Estate

DB Schenker to open new cross-dock terminal in Cluj industrial park next year

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DB Schenker, a global provider of transport and logistics services, will open a new cross-dock terminal in the Tetarom III industrial park near Cluj-Napoca in early 2022. It will be the company’s second-largest cross-dock terminal, after the one in Bolintin-Deal, Bucharest.

With a total area of approximately 2,330 square meters, the terminal is intended for cross-docking operations but also includes office spaces, the company said. It adds up to the existing terminal of 7,000 sqm used for logistics and warehousing operations offered by DB Schenker.

The new terminal, located in TRC Park Cluj, will include Class A spaces and offices, parking spaces for trucks, a charging station for electric cars, 24/7 security with a surveillance camera system, LED lighting, HVAC system.

According to the company, the new terminal aims to optimise the services offered to customers by reducing transit times and increasing flexibility in national distribution.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 11:38
Real Estate

DB Schenker to open new cross-dock terminal in Cluj industrial park next year

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DB Schenker, a global provider of transport and logistics services, will open a new cross-dock terminal in the Tetarom III industrial park near Cluj-Napoca in early 2022. It will be the company’s second-largest cross-dock terminal, after the one in Bolintin-Deal, Bucharest.

With a total area of approximately 2,330 square meters, the terminal is intended for cross-docking operations but also includes office spaces, the company said. It adds up to the existing terminal of 7,000 sqm used for logistics and warehousing operations offered by DB Schenker.

The new terminal, located in TRC Park Cluj, will include Class A spaces and offices, parking spaces for trucks, a charging station for electric cars, 24/7 security with a surveillance camera system, LED lighting, HVAC system.

According to the company, the new terminal aims to optimise the services offered to customers by reducing transit times and increasing flexibility in national distribution.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks